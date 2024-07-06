Panther Profile: S Jordan Fuller's Stats, Info & 2024 Outlook
The Carolina Panthers moved on from Vonn Bell after just one season, opening up a spot for former Los Angeles Ram Jordan Fuller to reunite with Ejiro Evero.
Height: 6'2" Weight: 203 lbs
Age: 26
College: Ohio State
2023 in Review:
Fuller bounced back in 2023 with his best season yet in the NFL, just one year removed from dealing with a hamstring injury that cost him 14 games. He registered eight or more tackles in four games and had himself a day against the Philadelphia Eagles, racking up 12 stops, a tackle for loss, and one pass breakup.
2024 Outlook:
Fuller isn't someone who is going to cover sideline to sideline for you, but he plays the ball well in flight and competes well against bigger bodies for 50/50 balls downfield. He has improved greatly in pass coverage since his days at Ohio State, but his impact will be felt in the run game. A big-bodied safety that works well in the box. The prior connection to Ejiro Evero will make for a rather smooth transition as he slides into a starting role alongside Xavier Woods. One of the most underrated pickups by the Panthers this offseason.
Career Stats:
Tackles
Passes Def.
Interceptions
Forced Fumbles
2020 (LAR)
60
5
3
0
2021 (LAR)
113
4
1
0
2022 (LAR)
12
0
0
1
2023 (LAR)
94
8
3
3