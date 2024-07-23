Panther Profile: LB DJ Johnson's Stats, Info & 2024 Outlook
With pass rushers flying off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers felt like they had to make a move before the cupboard was completely bare. They traded up into the third round to select an older prospect in DJ Johnson who spent two of his last three years in college as a tight end.
Height: 6'4" Weight: 260 lbs
Age: 25
College: Oregon
2023 in Review:
Johnson's rookie campaign left many wondering why the Panthers ever moved up for Johnson in the first place. To develop a player at his age means you have a very small window to work with of being able to maximize his talent, if he ever does. Johnson was inactive for a handful of games at the start of the season and once he did get on the field, he didn't leave much of a mark totaling just 16 tackles and generating absolutely no pressure on the quarterback.
2024 Outlook:
Brian Burns may be out, but the Panthers are deeper on the edge than they were a year ago which means Johnson's going to have an uphill battle just to see the field on defense. Unless injuries occur at the position, I'm not sure we'll see more than a few snaps per game out of him, assuming he makes the roster. It's hard to imagine moving off a guy one year after you just drafted him in the third round, but that was a Scott Fitterer move. Dan Morgan will do whatever it takes to make this team better.
Career Stats:
Tackles
Tackles for Loss
Sacks
QB Hits
2023 (CAR)
16
1
0
0