Panther Profile: LB Josey Jewell's Stats, Info & 2024 Outlook
The Carolina Panthers let Frankie Luvu walk in free agency and replaced him with a true inside linebacker that will better fit Ejiro Evero's scheme in former Denver Bronco, Josey Jewell.
Height: 6'2" Weight: 236 lbs
Age: 29
College: Iowa
2023 in Review:
Jewell had another rock-solid season, which is just what you would expect from him at this point. He recorded 108 tackles, marking the third time in his career where he went over the century mark. In addition, Jewell tied a career high in forced fumbles (2) and set a new career high in fumble recoveries (3).
2024 Outlook:
Jewell recorded the best season of his career in the one year he had Ejiro Evero as his defensive coordinator in Denver. Now, he reunites with him and teams up on the inside with Shaq Thompson. The Panthers have struggled to find a complete inside linebacker to go with Thompson in recent years, but Jewell appears to be the solution. He plays the ball well in pass coverage and is elite in stopping the running game.
Career Stats:
Tackles
Tackles for Loss
QB Hits
Sacks
Passes Def.
Interceptions
Forced Fumbles
Fumble Recoveries
2018 (DEN)
58
4
0
0
3
0
0
0
2019 (DEN)
38
1
2
1.5
0
0
0
2
2020 (DEN)
113
5
5
2
4
0
0
0
2021 (DEN)
8
2
0
0
1
0
1
0
2022 (DEN)
128
7
4
2.5
4
2
2
2
2023 (DEN)
108
2
3
3
3
0
2
3