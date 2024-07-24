Panther Profile: LB Shaq Thompson's Stats, Info & 2024 Outlook
Linebacker Shaq Thompson is the second-longest tenured player on the Carolina Panthers' roster behind only long snapper JJ Jansen. For years, Thompson has been the heart and soul of the Carolina defense, serving as the leader for what has been a very young unit in recent years.
Height: 6'0" Weight: 230 lbs
Age: 30
College: Washington
2023 in Review:
Thompson's 2023 season was over before it really ever got it started. He fractured his fibula on Monday Night Football in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints and was lost for the year just a couple days later. The Panthers struggled against the run at times and the absence of Thompson played a big part in that.
2024 Outlook:
After a couple of years sporting his college No. 7, Shaq is going back to the number he came into the league with - No. 54. Perhaps returning to his original number will bring not only him some good luck on the health front, but the team some better luck in the win-loss department. For the first time in quite a while, the Panthers will flank a true all-around solid inside linebacker to go alongside him in Josey Jewell. Frankie Luvu did a tremendous job of always being around the football, but was out of position at times. If Thompson can stay healthy, the Panthers should be able to remain a top 10 defensive unit in the league.
Career Stats:
Tackles
Tackles for Loss
Sacks
QB Hits
Passes Defended
Interceptions
2015 (CAR)
50
4
1
2
2
0
2016 (CAR)
56
4
0
2
5
1
2017 (CAR)
61
6
2
6
1
0
2018 (CAR)
80
4
3.5
6
1
0
2019 (CAR)
109
11
3
4
3
0
2020 (CAR)
114
6
0
2
5
0
2021 (CAR)
104
9
2
6
5
2
2022 (CAR)
135
8
0.5
3
4
0
2023 (CAR)
8
0
0
0
0
0