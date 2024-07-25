Panther Profile: LB Trevin Wallace's Stats, Info & 2024 Outlook
With their third round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers selected Kentucky linebacker Trevin Wallace. The selection took a lot of people by surprise, but he gives the Panthers more depth at a position where they desperately needed it.
Height: 6'1" Weight: 244 lbs
Age: 21
College: Kentucky
2023 in Review:
Wallace had a phenomenal final season at Kentucky, setting career highs in tackles (80), tackles for loss (8.5), and sacks (5.5). There were four games were he recorded 10 or more tackles, including in the regular season finale against Louisville and then in the Gator Bowl against Clemson. At the NFL Combine, Wallace finished top three among linebackers in the 40-yard dash (4.51), the vertical jump (37.5”), and the broad jump (10’7”).
2024 Outlook:
Wallace enters a pretty good situation in Carolina where he won't be asked to do a whole lot right away. Shaq Thompson and Josey Jewell will lock down the starting inside linebacker spots while Wallace focuses on his development and transition from college to the NFL. That being said, even at the age of 21, Wallace should be able to fill in for a few snaps here and there as a rookie whenever the two aforementioned starters need a quick breather. Because of his skillset and versatility, Wallace could perhaps see some time as an outside backer as well, depending on the situation.
Career Stats at (Kentucky):
Tackles
Tackles for Loss
Sacks
Forced Fumbles
Interceptions
2021
32
4
2
1
0
2022
54
5.5
2.5
0
2
2023
80
8.5
5.5
1
1