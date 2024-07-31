Panther Profile: OL Damien Lewis' Stats, Info & 2024 Outlook
The Carolina Panthers entered the 2024 offseason hoping to improve their play up front on the offensive line and identified Damien Lewis as someone who fit in perfectly with the identity they are attempting to create.
Height: 6'3" Weight: 332 lbs
Age: 27
College: LSU
2023 in Review:
Lewis allowed three sacks last year which has been on par for his season average of 2.5. The Seahawks really struggled to run the football last year, but it wasn't because of Lewis. They had some injuries and put the ball in the air more than the previous season from a percentage standpoint.
2024 Outlook:
Lewis slides right in at left guard for the Panthers, giving them a proven starter at the position for the first time in quite a while. He's an absolute mauler in the run game, which is exactly why head coach Dave Canales is so giddy about running the football. He's an elite people mover and is a difficult block to shed. Once he gets his hands on you, you're going where he wants to take you. Lewis does, however, have a tendency to get a little handsy which is to be expected with road graders. You'll live with the occasional holding penalty when he's putting d-lineman into the ground more often than not. He has cleaned up that aspect of his game after committing 12 penalties as a rookie.
Career Stats:
Snaps Played
Sacks Allowed
Penalties
2020 (SEA)
967
3
12
2021 (SEA)
696
1
5
2022 (SEA)
1,002
3
4
2023 (SEA)
926
3
4