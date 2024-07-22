Panther Profile: OL Robert Hunt's Stats, Info & 2024 Outlook
The Carolina Panthers inked free agent guard Robert Hunt to a massive, five-year, $100 million contract this offseason to help shore up the interior of the offensive line.
Height: 6'6" Weight: 330 lbs
Age: 27
College: Louisiana
2023 in Review:
Hunt had his best season as a pro in 2023, allowing just one sack on the season while only being flagged for one penalty. While he's been an satisfactory pass protector, Hunt earns his money in the run game. He's a mauler. Last season, he helped the Miami Dolphins to a 7th place finish in rushing, averaging 132.4 yards per game.
2024 Outlook:
Hunt slides right in at right guard and gives right tackle Taylor Moton some stability to work with on the right side of the line, no offense to Austin Corbett who has been haunted by injuries the last couple of years. The Panthers' pass protection as a whole was a mess in 2023, but much of the pressure they allowed came from the interior. Hunt should not only fix that, but help re-establish the physical, downhill mentality in the running game.
Holding Penalties
False Start Penalties
Sacks Allowed
2020 (MIA)
2
3
3
2021 (MIA)
2
3
2
2022 (MIA)
4
5
3
2023 (MIA)
1
0
1