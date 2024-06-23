Panther Profile: OLB Jadeveon Clowney Stats, Info & Projected Role
After signing a series of one-year deals, veteran outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney inked a two-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, giving him some stability for the first time in a long time. The Rock Hill, South Carolina native is excited to return home to the Carolina's and be a part of the group that turns the franchise around.
Height: 6'5" Weight: 265 lbs
Age: 31
College: South Carolina
2023 in Review:
After a disappointing end to his stint in Cleveland, Clowney joined an AFC North division rival in Baltimore and had arguably the best season of his career. Not only did he tie a career high in sacks (9.5), but he was excellent in defending the run as well. Clowney proved that there's still a lot left in the tank.
Expected Role in 2024:
With Brian Burns no longer in Carolina, Clowney will be the Panthers' top pass rusher. D.J. Wonnum will give him a run for his money if healthy, but returning home to play in front of his friends and family will provide an added boost of motivation. With Derrick Brown and A'Shawn Robinson giving opposing teams fits at the point of attack and Wonnum lined up on the opposite side, Clowney could be in line for his first-ever double digit sack season. Sacks will be the stat everyone constantly keeps their eye on throughout the course of the season, but his presence off the edge will go a long way in Carolina containing the run game which is something they struggled with at times in 2023.
Career Stats:
Tackles
TFLs
Sacks
QB Hits
Forced Fumbles
Pass Def.
2014 (HOU)
7
3
0
0
0
0
2015 (HOU)
40
8
4.5
8
1
6
2016 (HOU)
52
16
6
17
1
2
2017 (HOU)
59
21
9.5
21
2
2
2018 (HOU)
47
16
9
21
1
1
2019 (SEA)
31
7
3
13
4
3
2020 (TEN)
19
4
0
6
1
4
2021 (CLE)
37
11
9
19
2
2
2022 (CLE)
28
4
2
4
1
3
2023 (BAL)
43
9
9.5
19
2
5