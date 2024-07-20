Panther Profile: OLB K'Lavon Chaisson's Stats, Info & 2024 Outlook
The Panthers took a flier on former first-round pick K'Lavon Chaisson earlier this offseason in hopes of getting that best out of him to help deepen the team's overall depth off the edge.
Height: 6'3" Weight: 245 lbs
Age: 24
College: LSU
2023 in Review:
Chaisson did record a career high two sacks last season, but he only appeared in 25% of the team's defensive plays. Despite being the 20th overall pick in 2020, Chaisson only started 11 games during his tenure in Jacksonville. Perhaps a change of scenery in a new defense will be just what the doctor ordered for Chaisson to get his NFL career on track.
2024 Outlook:
When the Panthers are at full strength, Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum will be the two starting outside linebackers. Wonnum will start training camp on the PUP list as he continues to nurse a quad injury that he sustained last season. There is no timetable for his return, but in the meantime it opens up an opportunity for Chaisson to make a solid impression. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero would be thrilled if he got three or more sacks out of Chaisson in what is expected to be a fairly limited role.
Career Stats:
Tackles
Tackles for Loss
QB Hits
Sacks
2020 (JAX)
19
3
9
1
2021 (JAX)
31
3
4
1
2022 (JAX)
10
1
2
1
2023 (JAX)
13
4
8
2
