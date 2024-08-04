Panther Profile: OT Ikem Ekwonu's Stats, Info & 2024 Outlook
The Carolina Panthers had high hopes for left tackle Ikem Ekwonu when they drafted him sixth overall in 2022, but he's been a bit of a disappointment thus far. Can he bounce back in year three with a new staff and scheme, proving he's their franchise tackle?
Height: 6'4" Weight: 320 lbs
Age: 23
College: NC State
2023 in Review:
What we saw in pretty much all of 2024 from Ekwonu is what we saw at the beginning of his rookie season when the offense tried to spread things out. He struggled mightily in one-on-one situations, but having a rotating door at left guard sure didn't help matters. The former top-10 pick has allowed 25 sacks over his first two years in the league which is something you can't have at left tackle, or really any offensive line position for that matter.
2024 Outlook:
Panthers head coach Dave Canales stated that his offense is tackle friendly. Why? It's centered around running the football between the tackles and getting the ball out in under 2.7 seconds when they do drop back to throw it. With an emphasis on running the football, it will be a better fit for Ekwonu, as evidenced in the latter part of the 2022 season. Plus, having Damien Lewis solidifying the left guard spot should do wonders for him in what feels like a make or break year.
Career Stats:
Snaps Played
Sacks Allowed
Penalties
2022 (CAR)
1,018
6
13
2023 (CAR)
1,148
11
12