Panther Profile: QB Bryce Young's Stats, Info & 2024 Outlook
The Carolina Panthers mortgaged the future to move up in the 2023 NFL Draft to select QB Bryce Young. The former Heisman Trophy winner had a difficult rookie campaign, but with the right staff now in place, he should start to look more and more like the No. 1 overall pick.
Height: 5'10" Weight: 204 lbs
Age: 22
College: Alabama
2023 in Review:
I don't know that there have been many quarterbacks in the history of the NFL who had a worse situation to navigate through as a rookie than Bryce Young. Trevor Lawrence's rookie season in Jacksonville in 2021 is the only thing I can really compare it to. There wasn't a whole lot of clarity as to what the Panthers' offensive identity was intended to be and with the entire offensive staff not on the same page, it made life difficult for Young. Being a rookie quarterback is challenging enough as it is, all of the other stuff piled on top made it impossible for him to shine or even show glimpses of being the guy they drafted him to be.
Expected Role in 2024:
Dave Canales worked wonders with Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield over the last two years and even helped squeeze the best years out of Russell Wilson during his time in Seattle. He's the perfect guy for this job. Young should thrive under a coaching staff that fully believes in him and is consistent with its messaging. The Panthers still have a lot of things to figure out offensively, but with a beefed up interior offensive line and improved weapons at the skill positions, there's reason to believe Young will take a big step forward in 2024. Throwing for 3,000 yards and 20+ touchdowns are realistic goals for him to reach.
Career Stats:
Comp/Att.
Comp %
Yards
TD
INT
QB Rating
2023 (CAR)
315/527
59.8%
2,877
11
10
33.4