Panther Profile: RB Chuba Hubbard's Stats, Info & 2024 Outlook
The Carolina Panthers former fourth-round pick has carved out a nice role under multiple coaching staffs during his short time in the organization. Is this the year he takes over as the top dog in the backfield?
Height: 6'1" Weight: 210 lbs
Age: 25
College: Oklahoma State
2023 in Review:
Hubbard took the starting job away from Miles Sanders a little over a month into the season and had moments where he looked like he could be the Panthers' long-term solution at the position. He recorded five 80+ yard performances, four of which came in the final month of the season. The season highlight for him was rushing for 104 yards and two scores in the 21-18 loss at Tampa Bay.
2024 Outlook:
Hubbard enters camp as the favorite to be the lead back, but Dave Canales has made it known that he expects multiple backs to be involved in the run game. If he's able to build on his strong finish in 2023, he should be RB1 until rookie Jonathon Brooks is ready to take on a bigger role. Even then, Hubbard will still be heavily involved, potentially splitting the one reps with the rookie.
Career Stats:
Carries
Rushing Yards
Rushing TDs
Receptions
Rec. Yards
Rec. TDs
2021 (CAR)
172
612
5
25
174
1
2022 (CAR)
95
466
2
14
171
0
2023 (CAR)
238
902
5
39
233
0