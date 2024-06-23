Panther Profile: RB Miles Sanders' Stats, Info & Projected Role
Height: 5'11" Weight: 210 lbs
Age: 27
College: Penn State
2023 in Review:
Sanders was one of the biggest disappointments on Carolina's roster last year. They gave him the most lucrative contract of any free agent running back last offseason, but he failed to keep his starting job a month into the season. Sanders posted career lows pretty much across the board rushing for a grand total of 432 yards. As bad as his numbers were, it wasn't all on him. The offensive line did a horrendous job of opening up running lanes for him to rush through and was often met in the backfield or right at the line of scrimmage.
Expected Role in 2024:
2023 wasn't pretty, but the more I study this offense the more I believe Sanders can have a bounce back year. Will he rush for 1,000 yards? I don't know if I'd go that far, but it's reasonable to think he can split time as the lead back with Chuba Hubbard for the majority of the season while rookie Jonathon Brooks gets up to speed.
Last year's scheme didn't mesh well with the personnel and that played a big factor in the lack of a running game. That particular o-line group was designed to be more successful in running it inside, not stretching it outside. They didn't have the athleticism to get out in front and block.
Canales and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik are on the same page and identified guards that fit perfectly within their scheme. Look at what Sanders did behind Philly's stout o-line two years ago. If this group is half as good as that 2022 bunch, Sanders will have 700+ yards.
Career Stats:
Carries
Yards
TDs
Catches
Rec. Yards
Rec. TDs
2019 (PHI)
179
818
3
50
509
3
2020 (PHI)
164
867
6
28
197
0
2021 (PHI)
137
754
0
26
158
0
2022 (PHI)
259
1,269
11
20
78
0
2023 (CAR)
129
432
1
27
154
0