Panther Profile: RB Raheem Blackshear's Stats, Info & Projected Role
The Carolina Panthers have a crowded running back room heading into 2024. Can Raheem Blackshear find a way to carve out a role? Here's our 2024 player preview of the third-year Panthers' running back.
Height: 5'9" Weight: 180 lbs
Age: 25
College: Rutgers/Virginia Tech
2023 in Review
Blackshear had limited opportunities on offense last season, rushing the ball just nine times in the final two months of the season despite the struggles of Miles Sanders and inconsistency of Chuba Hubbard. The most action he received was in the blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins where he carriesd the rock five times for a grand total of 18 yards. He did, however, finish with the second-best average on kick returns for those who had 15 or more attempts (26.9 yards per return).
Expected Role in 2024:
Over his first two years in the league he's averaged just 3.3 yards per attempt. Although it is a small sample size, he doesn't have the traits to be a rotational running back that can be the number two or three guy on the depth chart, at least not on a regular basis. If you need to throw him a couple of carries every once in a while or he's forced into that RB3 role due to injury, he can manage. But there's a reason why Rashaad Penny was added to this group. He's the role specific back the Panthers needed. Blackshear's best shot of making an impact on this team is as a returner.
Career Stats:
Carries
Yards
TD
Catches
Rec. Yards
Rec. TD
2022
23
77
3
10
93
0
2023
14
14
0
6
45
0
Punt Returns
PR Yards
Kick Returns
KR Yards
2022
6
55
19
513
2023
0
0
16
430