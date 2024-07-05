All Panthers

Panther Profile: WR Adam Thielen's Stats, Info & 2024 Outlook

Previewing Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen.

Schuyler Callihan

In this story:

When veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2023, he had a vision of helping bring back a Super Bowl to the Carolina's for the first time in franchise history. The first year of his tenure in Carolina didn't go as expected record-wise, and certainly altered the timeline for that Lombardi Trophy, but he's going to be a big part of turning this ship around.

Height: 6'2" Weight: 195 lbs

Age: 33

College: Minnesota State

2023 in Review:

Thielen was expected to come in and be a reliable No. 2 or perhaps No. 3 option for whoever the Panthers' opted to take No. 1 in the 2023 NFL Draft. Instead, he became the go-to option for Bryce Young, putting together his best season statistically since 2018. It marked the third time in his career that he eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark and just the second time he caught at least 100 passes.

2024 Outlook:

How much does Thielen have left in the tank? He can't possibly duplicate his output from 2023, can he? I wouldn't bet against him. He's one of the league's craftiest receivers, running sharp routes which helps make up for any speed he's lost over the years. With the additions of Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette, Thielen should see a reduced workload but will still be a huge part of this offense, particularly on third down.

Receptions

Yards

TDs

Catch %

2014 (MIN)

8

137

1

61.5%

2015 (MIN)

12

144

0

66.7%

2016 (MIN)

69

967

5

75%

2017 (MIN)

91

1,276

4

64.1%

2018 (MIN)

113

1,373

9

73.9%

2019 (MIN)

30

418

6

62.5%

2020 (MIN)

74

925

14

68.5%

2021 (MIN)

67

726

10

70.5%

2022 (MIN)

70

716

6

65.4%

2023 (CAR)

103

1,014

4

75.2%

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Home/News