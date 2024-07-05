Panther Profile: WR Adam Thielen's Stats, Info & 2024 Outlook
When veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2023, he had a vision of helping bring back a Super Bowl to the Carolina's for the first time in franchise history. The first year of his tenure in Carolina didn't go as expected record-wise, and certainly altered the timeline for that Lombardi Trophy, but he's going to be a big part of turning this ship around.
Height: 6'2" Weight: 195 lbs
Age: 33
College: Minnesota State
2023 in Review:
Thielen was expected to come in and be a reliable No. 2 or perhaps No. 3 option for whoever the Panthers' opted to take No. 1 in the 2023 NFL Draft. Instead, he became the go-to option for Bryce Young, putting together his best season statistically since 2018. It marked the third time in his career that he eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark and just the second time he caught at least 100 passes.
2024 Outlook:
How much does Thielen have left in the tank? He can't possibly duplicate his output from 2023, can he? I wouldn't bet against him. He's one of the league's craftiest receivers, running sharp routes which helps make up for any speed he's lost over the years. With the additions of Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette, Thielen should see a reduced workload but will still be a huge part of this offense, particularly on third down.
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Catch %
2014 (MIN)
8
137
1
61.5%
2015 (MIN)
12
144
0
66.7%
2016 (MIN)
69
967
5
75%
2017 (MIN)
91
1,276
4
64.1%
2018 (MIN)
113
1,373
9
73.9%
2019 (MIN)
30
418
6
62.5%
2020 (MIN)
74
925
14
68.5%
2021 (MIN)
67
726
10
70.5%
2022 (MIN)
70
716
6
65.4%
2023 (CAR)
103
1,014
4
75.2%