Panther Profile: WR Jonathan Mingo's Stats, Info & 2024 Outlook
Following a shaky first year in the league with the Carolina Panthers, wide receiver Jonathan Mingo is looking to become more of a reliable option for Bryce Young.
Height: 6'2" Weight: 220 lbs
Age: 23
College: Ole Miss
2023 in Review:
Mingo, like many others on the Carolina Panthers' offense, had a very disappointing 2023 season. The coaching staff praised his traits and ability all throughout training camp but the consistency didn't translate when the regular season came around. He had issues hanging onto the football, only bringing in a littler over 50% of passes thrown in his direction. I think it's fair we give him the same pass as Bryce Young for having to deal with the chaos of the offensive staff not being on the same page and then ultimately Frank Reich being fired. It's way too early to give up on the thought that Mingo can be a rock solid receiver in the league.
2024 Outlook:
Mingo will take a bit of a backseat in 2024 and that's not necessarily a bad thing. Perhaps a minimized role will allow him to be more efficient and build confidence. It also helps to have a strong supporting cast as a young receiver and he'll now have that with Diontae Johnson and Adam Thielen in the room. Ideally, Mingo solidifies himself as the number four receiver. If he exceeds expectations and even challenges for a starting spot, the Panthers may be comfortable with letting Diontae Johnson walk next offseason. For that to happen though, Mingo really has to show out.
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Catch %
2023 (CAR)
43
418
0
50.6%