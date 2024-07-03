Panther Profile: WR Xavier Legette's Stats, Info & 2024 Outlook
The Carolina Panthers have been searching for their next No. 1 receiver and they may have found that guy in the 2024 NFL Draft in Xavier Legette.
Height: 6'3" Weight: 217 lbs
Age: 23
College: South Carolina
2023 in Review:
Legette exploded for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns in his final season at South Carolina after a quiet first four years in the program. Prior to last fall, Legette's single season career highs were 18 catches, 167 yards, and three touchdowns. He's a bit of a late bloomer, but there's a lot to the story. He played multiple positions at his high school including quarterback so it wasn't until the day he set foot in Columbia where he could fully concentrate and develop at one position. He had issues with drops early on and South Carolina had very inconsistent QB play until Spencer Rattler arrived. Legette spent last offseason working out with Deebo Samuel and turned into a first-round pick over one summer.
2024 Outlook:
Legette will certainly see a ton of action as a rookie and could be in line to start Week 1. Head coach Dave Canales has made it clear that he doesn't typically pigeonhole receiver at a certain position and will instead move them all over the place. That being said, Diontae Johnson will see a ton of snaps at the X, so I'd imagine we'll see Legette utilized a bunch at the Z and perhaps the slot from time to time. It may take him a while to find his groove but once he does, he could end up being the Panthers' top receiver. And yes, I mean during his rookie season. He has incredible traits and versatility. Canales will be constantly searching for ways to get him the football.