Panther Profile: S Xavier Woods' Stats, Info & 2024 Outlook
Xavier Woods is one of the most underrated safeties and really, defensive players in all of football. He's viewed as the vocal leader in the Panthers' secondary and is someone Carolina hopes to keep around beyond 2024.
Height: 5'11" Weight: 200 lbs
Age: 28
College: Louisiana Tech
2023 in Review:
Woods helped lead the back end of Carolina's secondary in the transition to a new scheme and quietly put together one of the best all-around seasons of his career. He finished the year with 61 tackles, seven passes defended, four tackles for loss, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.
2024 Outlook:
With the lack of depth at corner, the Panthers are really going to need the safety group to step up a level this season. This could end up turning into a career year for Woods statistically if the corners need him to bail them out time after time. The additions of Jordan Fuller and Nick Scott should also help elevate Woods' game.
Career Stats
Tackles
Tackles for Loss
Passes Def.
Interceptions
Forced Fumbles
2017 (DA)L)
42
1
3
1
0
2018 (DAL)
56
0
9
2
1
2019 (DAL)
77
1
1
2
2
2020 (DAL)
72
2
5
0
0
2021 (MIN)
108
1
10
3
3
2022 (CAR)
86
0
6
0
0
2023 (CAR)
61
4
7
2
2