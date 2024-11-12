Panthers 2024 Midseason Awards: Jaycee Horn, Robert Hunt among standouts from first half
The Carolina Panthers are 3-7 heading into their bye week. While that's far from an inspiring record, it does come on the back of two consecutive wins and it exceeds the 2023 total. Things are moderately trending in the right direction at roughly the midway point of the season.
Not everything has worked out, like the Diontae Johnson trade or the expected growth of Jonathan Mingo. Nevertheless, there has been plenty of good to talk about even if the team is still in contention for a top-10 pick next year.
Offensive MVP: Robert Hunt
The Panthers had one thing on their mind in free agency last year: protect Bryce Young. They've been able to do that after spending a ton on the interior of their line. While injuries have shifted things around him, Robert Hunt has been spectacular in paving holes for Chuba Hubbard and keeping both Andy Dalton and Bryce Young upright.
Defensive MVP: Jaycee Horn
For the most part, Jaycee Horn gets this award almost simply for being the last man standing. The cornerback has long dealt with health issues, but in 2024, when virtually everyone has been hurt, he's been healthy. There's no Derrick Brown or Shaq Thompson. Josey Jewell and DJ Wonnum have been hurt, too. Horn has been healthy and good. He's been their best defensive player all season long. In the NFL, he's tied for first with a 42.9% completion rate allowed.
Rookie of the Year: Xavier Legette
It's tempting to give this to Jalen Coker since he and Xavier Legette are close in production, but Legette has been better. He has four touchdowns on the year and is second in receiving yards (behind Diontae Johnson, so he's first among players still on the team). He and Bryce Young have developed a rapport and he's played very well so far.
Most Improved: Chuba Hubbard
Last year, the Panthers signed Miles Sanders to replace Christian McCaffrey. They largely ignored Chuba Hubbard, who quickly outplayed Sanders and took his job. Still, coming into 2024, no one expected what Hubbard has become: a top running back in football. One game after signing a massive extension, he ran for a career high 153 yards and is top three in the NFL in that stat.
Best Free Agent: Josey Jewell
Before Sunday, this award could have been up for grabs. But then Josey Jewell went out and recorded a pass break-up and an interception in the red zone. He also recovered the fumble in overtime that set up the winning field goal. He is second on the team with 52 tackles and that includes playing three fewer games than everyone else.
