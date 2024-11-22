Panthers list 8 players as questionable for Week 12 game against the Chiefs
Heading into the Week 12 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Carolina Panthers aren't quite operating at full strength. Despite coming off a bye week, the injury report after Friday's practice denotes eight players whose status will have to be monitored up to kickoff on Sunday afternoon.
8 Panthers get questionable tag ahead of Week 12 bout
Eight Panthers are questionable going into the weekend according to the injury report. This includes Eddy Pineiro (left knee), Jalen Coker (quad), Adam Thielen (hamstring), Jonathon Brooks (knee), Jadeveon Clowney (knee), DJ Johnson (concussion), DJ Wonnum (quad), and LaBryan Ray (hand).
Miles Sanders, who is dealing with an injured ankle he sustained in the Munich win, is officially out for the contest. Amare Barno is doubtful with a knee injury. Head coach Dave Canales has said he expects Brooks and Thielen back for this weekend, but their status is worth monitoring.
Wonnum returned from the injured reserve before the bye week, but he's also questionable. Many of these players will end up playing against the Chiefs, but they are still worth keeping an eye on. If the Panthers are to pull off a shocking upset, they'll need all healthy hands on deck in Charlotte this Sunday.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
PFF misses the mark with QB pick for Panthers in 2025 mock draft
Bryce Young comments on growing comfort level running offense
Panthers predicted to make controversial splash with QB signing
NFL experts predict total dominance by Chiefs over the Panthers