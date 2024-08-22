Panthers acquire veteran cornerback in trade with Seahawks
Thursday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers struck a deal with the Seahawks sending 2024 seventh-round pick (LB) Michael Barrett to Seattle in exchange for veteran cornerback Michael Jackson.
The Panthers have been searching for corner help all offseason to compliment projected starters Jaycee Horn and Dane Jackson. Dicaprio Bootle, D'Shawn Jamison, Lamar Jackson and others have had their chance, but Carolina felt like a move was needed, especially with Dane Jackson expected to miss roughly six weeks with a hamstring injury.
Michael Jackson enters his sixth year in the NFL and has spent time with the Detroit Lions (2019), New England Patriots (2020), and the Seahawks (2021-24). In 38 career games (21 starts), Jackson has totaled 112 tackles, 19 passes defended, five tackles for loss, one QB hit, and an interception. With Dane Jackson on the shelf, he should enter the 2024 season with a legitimate shot at starting opposite Horn. However, I don't get the sense that the Panthers are completely done adding to the cornerback room.
As for Barrett, he saw minimal action in the team's first two preseason games and was on the outside looking in of ther 53-man roster. During his collegiate career at Michigan, Barrett logged 208 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and four passes defended.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
3 Panthers players who could be surprise roster cuts next week
Carolina Panthers release jersey schedule for the 2024 NFL season
Former NFL GM gives his take on how much Panthers have improved
Trevin Wallace’s stellar preseason proof he was a steal in the draft