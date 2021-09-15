September 15, 2021
Panthers Activate OL John Miller from Reserve/COVID-19 List

Carolina gets their starting right guard back for this week's game vs New Orleans.
The Carolina Panthers announced Wednesday morning that offensive lineman John Miller has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Miller was placed on the list last week and was forced to miss the season opener against the New York Jets due to NFL protocols. 

Dennis Daley started in Miller's place at right guard and had an okay day. If Miller shows that his conditioning hasn't dropped off this week during practice, I would expect Miller to be back in the starting lineup.

Center Sam Tecklenburg was elevated from the practice squad for last Sunday's game to give the Panthers more depth on the line. He has been moved back to the practice squad to make room for Miller. 

Miller made 14 starts a year ago for the Panthers and has 74 starts for his career. 

