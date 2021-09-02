Panthers Add Depth at Wide Receiver

Thursday morning, the Carolina Panthers signed free agent wide receiver Aaron Parker to the practice squad, according to Darin Gantt of Panthers.com.

Signing Parker brings the Panthers' practice squad roster up to 13, leaving three spots still to be filled. Head coach Matt Rhule said on Wednesday that those spots have been taken up but the signings have not yet been made official.

Parker played his college ball at Rhode Island where he became the second player in program history to reach 3,000 receiving yards, finishing his collegiate career with 3,460 yards and 30 touchdowns (third in school history) on 216 receptions (16.0 avg.). Parker had 14 career 100-yard receiving games and also had a stretch of nine straight games with a touchdown reception.

He most recently spent time with the Dallas Cowboys.

