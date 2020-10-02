Panthers Add RB Pete Guerriero to Practice Squad

The Panthers signed former Jets RB Pete Guerriero to their practice squad. Guerriero was one of four running backs who worked out for Carolina on Wednesday and seemed to impress Matt Rhule and company enough to be added to the organization.

Prior to being picked up by the Jets as an undrafted free agent earlier this year, Guerriero played for Monmouth University, where he was the FCS running back of the year. He had a total of 3,974 career rushing yards (second in program history) and 35 touchdowns. What makes this especially impressive is the fact that he put up these numbers in the span of three years.

Guerriero's services will be much needed since there was a lack of depth at the running back position due to Christian McCaffrey being on injured reserve. He will be joining Reggie Bonnafon as the second running back on Carolina's practice squad. Bonnafon was upgraded to the active roster last week and had two carries for 16 yards in the win against the Los Angeles Chargers. There is a possibility that the same opportunity could come for Guerriero while McCaffrey is out.

