SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Panthers Add RB Pete Guerriero to Practice Squad

Jason Hewitt

The Panthers signed former Jets RB Pete Guerriero to their practice squad. Guerriero was one of four running backs who worked out for Carolina on Wednesday and seemed to impress Matt Rhule and company enough to be added to the organization. 

Prior to being picked up by the Jets as an undrafted free agent earlier this year, Guerriero played for Monmouth University, where he was the FCS running back of the year. He had a total of 3,974 career rushing yards (second in program history) and 35 touchdowns. What makes this especially impressive is the fact that he put up these numbers in the span of three years. 

Guerriero's services will be much needed since there was a lack of depth at the running back position due to Christian McCaffrey being on injured reserve. He will be joining Reggie Bonnafon as the second running back on Carolina's practice squad. Bonnafon was upgraded to the active roster last week and had two carries for 16 yards in the win against the Los Angeles Chargers. There is a possibility that the same opportunity could come for Guerriero while McCaffrey is out.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jason Hewitt at @jasonhewitt50

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Will Be a Game-Time Decision vs Carolina Panthers

Arizona may be without their best wide receiver vs Carolina this Sunday

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/2: Two Players Listed as Questionable

Latest update on the injury front for the Carolina Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

Jackson Held Justin Herbert to 10.7 Passer Rating

Donte "Action" Jackson had a monster game last week

Jason Hewitt

Panthers Will "Have Their Hands Full" with Kyler Murray

Carolina's defense will have a stiff challenge this Sunday vs Kyler Murray and the Cardinals offense

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers 10/1 Injury Report

The full list of injuries that were provided from the Panthers' Thursday practice

Schuyler Callihan

Jason Hewitt's "Panthers of the Month"

Here are the players who showed out in September

Jason Hewitt

Panthers Team President Tom Glick Talks Return of Fans

The Carolina Panthers will be allowing 5,240 fans at Bank of America Stadium this Sunday.

Schuyler Callihan

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Cardinals

Our week four predictions for the Carolina Panthers matchup with the Arizona Cardinals

Schuyler Callihan

WEEK 4 PREVIEW: Carolina Panthers vs Arizona Cardinals

An in-depth look at the Panthers week four matchup

Schuyler Callihan

Is Robby Anderson the Panthers New No. 1 WR?

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson is off to a great start in the 2020 season

Schuyler Callihan