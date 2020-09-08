Panthers Add Three Players to Fill Practice Squad

With the beginning of the season approaching in less than a week, the practice squad is completely filled. The team announced the 13 players joined the squad yesterday. Three more names have been added to complete the roster: Kenny Robinson, Matt Kaskey, and Clay Johnston.

Here's what was written in my post-draft analysis about Robinson prior to him joining the practice squad:

Safety Kenny Robinson has loads of untapped potential, which is the exact type of player that head coach Matt Rhule can develop in the NFL. Robinson endured a unique journey to the league. He played two seasons in West Virginia before impressing scouts during his brief stint in the XFL. In five games with the St. Louis Battlehawks, Robinson recorded a total of 21 combined tackles, two pass deflections, two interceptions, and one sack.

Robinson was waived before rejoining the team as a member of the practice squad.

Matt Kaskey is an offensive lineman who had a quality camp this year. Even though the odds of making the 53-man roster were against him, he did some great things in the trenches. He may have been cut, but he should be able to give the Panthers' defensive line some quality scout team looks.

Clay Johnston was waived by the Los Angeles Rams before joining the practice squad. He is a linebacker who has many connections within this organization. For starters, his father, Kent, is the Panthers' director of player wellness. It's also essential to note that he played for Baylor, where many staff members, including head coach Matt Rhule, coached at prior to joining Carolina.

The practice squad is now fully formed as the Panthers' Week One matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders approaches closer and closer.

