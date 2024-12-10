Panthers add to WR room in light of recent injuries and struggles
The Carolina Panthers have their answer at quarterback. It's time to get him some help.
Their first swing at adding talent around Bryce Young has come in the form of Trenton Irwin.
Per Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network, Irwin, a former Cincinnati Bengal who has a total of three receptions for 15 yards in 2024, will be signed to Carolina's practice squad with a prompt elevation to the active roster coming. The reliable slot target was released by Cincinnati last week, sending him to the open market for any team to sign.
An injury to presumed starter Jalen Coker and struggles by Xavier Legette have created a significant need in the Panthers wide receiver room. Adam Thielen remains Bryce Young's most reliable target from down to down, but besides him, inconsistencies reign.
Adding Irwin wasn't the only move Carolina made this afternoon.
According to Jordan Schultz of B/R, the Panthers have also added Velus Jones to their active roster. Jones, a former Chicago Bears receiver that is currently on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad, will bring the Panthers a return dynamo that can add some explosive speed to multiple dimensions of their game.
What it means for Carolina's wide receiver room
The Panthers have played recent contests with only four healthy wide receivers. Legette, Thielen, David Moore, and Dan Chisena have soaked up the snaps on the perimeter. Three of those four options lack game-breaking speed, which Jones will bring in spades.
Unfortunately, these two signings could also mean that bad new is coming for Jalen Coker. The standout undrafted free agent has been battling a quad injury since Carolina's victory over the Giants in Germany.
Both Irwin and Jones present some versatility. Rotational players Raheem Blackshear and Jonathon Brooks went down with long-term injuries in Sunday's near-upset of the Philadelphia Eagles, so bringing in two potential jack-of-all-trades players may not be a death sentence for Coker's season. Dave Canales should present an update on Coker's status later this week.
