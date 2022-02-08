Panthers Assistant Leaves to Take Job with Steelers

Carolina will be looking for a new receivers coach.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired Frisman Jackson to be their new wide receivers coach. Jackson spent each of the past two seasons with the Carolina Panthers and has been with Matt Rhule since 2018 when the two were at Baylor.

The Steelers hired Jackson after electing to not renew Ike Hilliard's contract which came to an end at the conclusion of this season.

With Jackson now off to Pittsburgh, the Panthers will have another coaching vacancy to fill. The new receivers coach will be the fifth new member of Rhule's staff joining offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo, offensive line coach James Campen, defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni, and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor.

