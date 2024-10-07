Panthers center Austin Corbett finds a way to smile through the pain
Late in the third quarter of the Carolina Panthers game against the Chicago Bears, center Austin Corbett suffered an injury that he believes has something to do with his biceps. He told reporters that he "felt a pop," on the the deep ball throw where Andy Dalton connected with Jonathan Mingo.
Corbett is scheduled to have an MRI today which will help determine his status moving forward. Last year, Panthers do-it-all lineman Brady Christensen suffered a biceps injury in the season-opener against Atlanta and was forced to miss the remainder of the season.
If the worst-case scenario plays out, it would technically be Corbett's third consecutive season-ending injury. He tore his ACL in the final game of the 2022 season and while he did play every other game that year, that's a long-term injury that he had to recover from. Last season, he tore his MCL in his left knee which cost him the rest of the season. Since the start of the 2023 campaign, he's played in just nine total games.
Despite yet another possible setback, Corbett is doing his best to remain positive, posting a pretty funny GIF on X, formerly known as Twitter.
