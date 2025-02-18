Panthers named best landing spot for 'tone-setting' safety
The Carolina Panthers have four safeties leaving in free agency. They're unlikely to re-sign them all, and even if they do, it's a position that desperately needs upgrading. Sam Franklin, one of the safeties, is a special teams player, and the others, even Xavier Woods, were just plain bad last year.
They could always draft Malaki Starks in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the Panthers have good options in free agency to fill the void on the back end of the defense. In fact, Carolina was named the best landing spot for one of the top safeties on the market.
ESPN insider says Panthers are ideal for Tre'von Moehrig
Tre'von Moehrig is a free agent, and he's the second-best free-agent safety per ESPN's rankings. ESPN's Matt Bowen believes the safety is an ideal fit for Carolina. He said, "Moehrig would bring tone-setting traits as an interchangeable safety in the Panthers' scheme. Over the past two seasons in Las Vegas, Moehrig had five interceptions and 12 pass breakups. The Panthers need to upgrade all three levels of their defense this offseason -- they allowed a league-worst 6.0 yards per play -- and signing Moehrig would be a good start."
The Panthers had a bad defense virtually from front to back, and safety cannot be ignored. It might not be as important to upgrade as the front seven, particularly the interior of the defensive line, but it's important nonetheless. If the Panthers do sign Moehrig, that could indicate that they're going interior in the draft and targeting Mason Graham, Jalon Walker, or Abdul Carter if they should be so lucky.
Either way, the Panthers have to add safeties to the roster, and Bowen believes signing the tone-setting Moehrig would help transform the defense and morph the Panthers into a contender.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers legend predicted to take college head coach job
Panthers could pursue star defender after his stunning release
Panthers named among best draft fits for 20-touchdown running back
NFL insider shares scoop on Panthers’ plans with their kicker