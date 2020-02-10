AllPanthers
Panthers Big Board: QB Justin Herbert

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers are coming off of a 5-11 season in which starting quarterback Cam Newton was injured for the majority of the season. The last few seasons, Newton has shown wear and tear with multiple injuries, which shows pause for concern for the Panthers's front office.

Since new head coach Matt Rhule has taken over, there has been no sign of what the Panthers will do in terms of whether they will rebuild or retool for the 2020 season. 

The uncertainty of Newton's future has many thinking that the Panthers might be considering taking a quarterback in the first round of the upcoming draft. However, the Panthers have many reasons they should keep Newton, which you can read about here.

With the Panthers potentially eyeing up a new quarterback, we take a look at one of their top targets - Justin Herbert.

Strengths: Big time arm, with a quick release. Can really push the ball down the field and can hit targets on all three levels of the passing game. Herbert is not just a pocket passer- he has the ability to tuck and run with the ball and have success doing it. Displays a high football IQ and knows where to go with the ball on most occasions. 

Weaknesses: Struggles with consistency. When he's on, he's one of the best quarterbacks in the college game, but when he's off, it's extremely shaky. Will force some passes instead of going through his progressions thoroughly. 

NFL Comparison: 

Ceiling: Dak Prescott

Floor: Josh Allen

