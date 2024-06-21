Panthers CB Jaycee Horn Not a Fan of the Madden 25 Trailer
EA Sports released the official trailer of the Madden NFL 25 video game Thursday morning and it went viral, just not in a good way.
At the very beginning of the trailer, it shows Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Justin Fields returning a kickoff as part of a reverse return. Although this may be Madden showing you can put anyone back on kickoffs now, putting a quarterback deep to return was probably not the best of ideas.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn was one of many who noticed this and voiced frustration with the realism of the game or lack thereof.
One of the biggest concerns from the Madden community is that EA has put so much time and effort into building and pouring into the new college football video game that it will take their attention or desire away from improving Madden. College Football 25 has so many bells and whistles for a game that hasn't existed in over a decade which frustrates those who have been clamoring for EA to add different elements to improve the Madden series. College Football 25 hasn't officially hit stores just yet, but from the two trailers we've seen it looks more in-depth and real than Madden.
