Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore Headed to Pro Bowl

Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore has been added to the 2022 Pro Bowl roster, marking the fifth of his career. He will be joining defensive end Brian Burns as the only two representing the Panthers in the game.

The Panthers traded for the 31-year-old veteran early in the season after rookie Jaycee Horn was lost to a knee injury for the season. The Panthers sent a 6th round pick to New England to complete the deal.

Gilmore took a few weeks to actually make his Panthers debut as he was still recovering from a groin injury that he suffered earlier in the year. He made a splash in his debut by shutting down Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts and pulling down what would be the game-winning interception. A week later, he faced his old team and had an interception in that game as well. Gilmore appeared in eight games for the Panthers and finished the year with 16 tackles, one tackle for loss, two pass breakups, and two interceptions. He is now an unrestricted free agent.

This year's Pro Bowl will be held on February 6th at 3 p.m. EST in Las Vegas, the home of the Raiders. The game will be televised on ABC and ESPN.

