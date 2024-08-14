Panthers coach Dave Canales discusses injuries, joint practices and forced turnovers
The Carolina Panthers got a lot of work in today, but didn't go all that hard which was a wise choice with the New York Jets coming into town tomorrow for a joint practice. Following today's action, Panthers head coach Dave Canales fielded questions from the media and provided several injury updates.
CB Dane Jackson, OL Nash Jensen leaving practice
“Dane Jackson had a hamstring tightened up a little bit in one on ones so we’ll know more information this afternoon there. Nash Jensen had something in his Achilles, but he seemed fine in the testing and all that stuff, so we should be okay there.”
Turnovers showing up today
“Defensively, the stress is on attacking the football. The more opportunities we get to punch at the ball, the higher percentage is you have of getting one of those balls out. And then of course, taking advantage of our interception opportunities. We’ve had more opportunities in this camp, but we just didn’t come up with the catches. So, glad to see finishing on that - the intent and the focus. And on the flip side of it offensively, it looked like a great day. We get into last period of it, we thrown an interception early in that part and it makes everything feel horrible, but nothing’s wasted. It’s a great day of work. It just shows how critical the ball is.”
If the starters will play in the preseason game vs. Jets
“We have an awesome opportunity tomorrow with the joint practice with the Jets and as we come out of these practices, the health of the whole group kind of determines who we can play and who we can’t. We’ll probably hold off a couple of days before we make that decision.”
Message to the team ahead of joint practice with Jets
“It’s a great opportunity. Obviously, the energy kind of heightens when you get to play against another opponent. And so with that, that’s a great practice for what it feels like in a game where win or lose we have to have our head about us, celebrate with each other, pull each other together, and then go to the next play. All the stuff in between, we can’t give the opponent anything. Those things turn into personal fouls, those flip the field. Let’s be the one that takes advantage of another team losing it. Let’s be the ones who are able to stay composed and still bring that energy with our own guys.”
Injury update on D.J. Wonnum and Amaré Barno
“They’re coming along great. I don’t have any clear timetables, but I just know that they’re working really hard, they’re moving around and running. So again, we’re just taking it day-by-day, a week at a time.”
Why Diontae Johnson did not practice
“Diontae had a mild groin strain. He’s pretty much day-to-day. I think just kind of talking to him, he feels like there’s something there. But I think he knows his body really well, he’s a veteran guy so we’ll just continue ramping him up and increasing his work.”
