Panthers coach Dave Canales finally announces QB decision for Week 12 game
Before the bye week, Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales said they'd continue to evaluate and look at everything before naming a starter. Many expected Bryce Young to earn his fourth straight start after two consecutive wins, but Canales hesitated to pick him over Andy Dalton.
Now, he's made that decision. With time and film review passed, Canales decided to once again go with Young. The second-year player will face his biggest test yet against the vaunted Kansas City Chiefs defense.
Canales said in his practice presser, "This is about continued progress. This is about Bryce looking more and more confident as he's out there. In Germany, I just felt a real confidence and an aggressiveness to his play." Canales also said that it's about winning, and Young has put them in positions to win lately.
He was asked if this would remain a week-to-week evaluation, and he again said that it would be. Canales hasn't committed to Young for the remainder of the season, seemingly forcing him to earn it every single outing. Whether or not that's wise or good for the team, it does seem to be working as Young has steadily improved over the last three weeks. The Panthers, for the record, have gone 2-1 during that span.
