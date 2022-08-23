Panthers Complete Second Round of Cuts

Tuesday morning, the Carolina Panthers completed their second round of cuts by letting go of TE Jared Scott and placing QB Matt Corral (foot) and CB Duke Dawson (groin) on injured reserve.

Yesterday, the team released OL Austen Pleasants and LB Khalan Tolson.

Exactly one week from today is the day that every coach hates which is cutting the roster down from 80 to 53. Thirty-seven players will receive the unfortunate news that they did not make the team. However, a handful of those will likely rejoin the team as a member of the practice squad.

