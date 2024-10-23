Panthers confirm QB Andy Dalton & family involved in a car accident
Tuesday evening, the Carolina Panthers confirmed reports that starting quarterback Andy Dalton had been involved in an automobile accident in Charlotte.
"Andy Dalton and his family were involved in a car accident today in Charlotte. Neither Dalton nor his family were transported by emergency medical personnel," the team said. "Dalton is being evaluated by team medical personnel."
First and foremost, the Panthers need to make sure that Dalton and his family are okay physically and mentally. Speaking from experience, being involved in a car accident can be mentally jarring and it's important that they feel supported, which the organization will do a great job of.
Turning to the football side of things, this may or may not throw a wrench into the team's plans for Sunday's game. Earlier in the week, head coach Dave Canales told reporters that the team is "committed" to Dalton despite the four-game losing streak and did not hint at a possible switch back to Bryce Young any time soon.
“Just in terms of the progression in what we’ve been doing offensively," Canales said when asked why Dalton gives the team the best chance to win. " If you look at the collection of the games that he’s played, there’s been some really good situational passing that have come out of it. We’ve had some explosive plays come out of it. The offense has ran smoothly for the most part. I’d love for us as a group, Andy included, to find a way to finish.”
If Dalton is unable to go, this could be Bryce Young's second chance to be the guy in Carolina. With the trade deadline looming, it's important that he plays well, if given an opportunity, proving to the organization there's no need to ship him out of town.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL power rankings: Carolina Panthers continue to circle the drain
Panthers QB Bryce Young comments on 2024 NFL trade deadline
PFF grades: Jaycee Horn, OL flourish, Andy Dalton, front-7 flunk