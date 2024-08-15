Projected Panthers starting corner dealing with significant injury
There were already a lot of concerns regarding the Carolina Panthers cornerback room heading into the 2024 season and now, there's even more reasons to worry.
Following today's joint practice with the New York Jets, Panthers head coach Dave Canales revealed that corner Dane Jackson is dealing with a "significant hamstring," and is expected to be out for roughly six weeks.
Jackson was expected to start opposite of Jaycee Horn although many who follow this team closely, myself included, believed the Panthers should have brought someone into compete with Jackson for that spot. Prior to arriving in Carolina, he split time as a starter and a rotational corner with the Buffalo Bills.
When asked about who he has seen step up at that other corner spot, Jaycee Horn rattled off just about every name in the room.
“Lamar (Jackson), D’Shawn Jamison (Dicaprio) Bootle…they’ve all been making plays rotating it. They’re just battling it out right now and I don’t know who’s going to be the other corner, but they’re all competing. I believe in the guys that’s here. They’re taking strides every day getting better.”
The Panthers are first in the pecking order on the waiver wire, so if a corner (or two) happens to pop free, you can bet Dan Morgan will strongly consider putting in a claim.
