Panthers DE Amaré Barno Becomes First Draft Pick to Sign Rookie Deal

With the 189th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers selected Virginia Tech pass rusher Amaré Barno. Just three days after being drafted, Barno signed his rookie contract with the Panthers, becoming the first player in the entire 2022 rookie class to do so.

The 6'6", 245-pound defensive end exploded onto the scene during his first year at Virginia Tech in 2020 after spending the first two years of his career at Butler C.C. As a junior, Barno posted 43 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. His production dropped off a bit in 2021 as he registered just 35 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks.

The elite athleticism and speed that he possesses makes for a terrific fit in the Panthers' defense.

"I didn’t really like pick teams growing up, I just had players that I liked, different players like that," Barno said. "My brother was actually a Panthers fan. I got to hear about the Panthers all the time, either way. Being able to stay home, it’s great."

