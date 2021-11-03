Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Panthers Designate RB Christian McCaffrey to Return from IR

    McCaffrey is making his way back to the field.
    The Panthers saw the return of linebacker Shaq Thompson last week and now, we may see the return of running back Christian McCaffrey.

    McCaffrey went down with a hamstring injury against the Houston Texans in week three and has not played since. At first, the thought was that he would not have to serve a stint on injured reserve but after missing a few games, McCaffrey still was not ready to hit the field. Head coach Matt Rhule denied that there was any sort of a setback but that could have very well been the case.

    Wednesday morning, the Panthers designated McCaffrey to return from injured reserve which will give the team a 21-day window to activate him. Matt Rhule will speak with the media this afternoon following today's practice and should provide an update on McCaffrey's status for this week's game against New England.

