Panthers DL Free Agent Target Signs with Chiefs

The Carolina Panthers are still searching for defensive line help midway through August and are now officially 0/2 on their top two targets - Carlos Dunlap and Danny Shelton.

Monday morning, Shelton signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, the team that also signed Dunlap.

"We will tinker with the roster here and there," Fitterer stated a couple of weeks ago. "Obviously, we want our guys here to feel comfortable; we like the guys that are here. But if there's an opportunity to add, we'll do that. I think if you're asking specifically, I think we'd look at defensive line. Maybe a big body in the middle, maybe another pass rusher. We like the roster where it's at."

Some key names that are still available on the free agent market include: Jason Pierre-Paul, Carl Nassib, Takk McKinley, Linval Joseph, Brandon Williams, Dee Ford, and Pernell McPhee.

