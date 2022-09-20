Panthers DT Bravvion Roy Lands on Injured Reserve

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule stated on Monday that he believed DT Bravvion Roy's hamstring was "severe" and that it could lead to him missing some time. Tuesday evening, the Panthers placed Roy on injured reserve, meaning that he will be out for at least the next four games.

Roy has just two tackles in two games this season but has been a fairly reliable run defender for Carolina since being drafted in 2020. Undrafted free agent Marquan McCall filled in for Roy during Sunday's game in New York and had an impressive debut racking up three tackles and one tackle for loss on just 13 plays.

"I thought Marquan was a bright spot," said Rhule. "He went out there and played in the odd package and played in the four down package and played the run well. There's a couple of plays where he needs to be a little more disciplined and stay in his gap. But for the first time getting out there, it didn't look too big for him which with Bravvion [Roy] going down was what we needed."

The Panthers now have two open spots on the 53-man roster.

