Panthers fans overwhelmingly vote for Bryce Young to start in Germany over Andy Dalton
The Carolina Panthers haven't yet made the decision on who will start in Germany. Bryce Young has returned to the lineup and played well overall in the last two weeks, but he was largely in because Andy Dalton sprained his thumb. If both are fully healthy, Dave Canales has to make a decision.
Joe Person, The Athletic's Panthers beat reporter, posed the question on X of who should start. In an unsurprising turn of events, the fans were overwhelmingly in favor of the second-year QB staying in the lineup for the matchup in Germany.
Bryce Young wins fan vote to start for Panthers
An astonishing 93.7% of Person's 2,699 voters chose Bryce Young to start against the New York Giants this Sunday. The vote was overwhelming: Panthers fans want to see the former number one overall pick in the lineup.
This is not all that surprising. While Andy Dalton did give the Panthers a better chance to win, he is not the future of the team. Young may not be, either, but they have to learn whether he is or isn't. If he's not, Dalton isn't, either, but there's nothing to gain from sitting Young and wasting any time to figure out a plan for the NFL Draft and the future.
