Panthers in Fantasyland Week 13

Jeff “Tito” Thitoff works for Fantasy Draft Proxies, a service that assists people in drafts and decisions throughout the seasons on starting lineups, trades and waivers. Tito has played fantasy football since 1980, with his first pick ever being Cleveland QB Brian Sipe. He hosted a fantasy football radio show for eight years on the ESPN affiliate in Columbus, Ohio. Here are his Week 13 suggestions:

Happy Thanksgiving!

Do you have any weird rules you follow when drafting your team each year? Here’s mine – if I am torn between two guys when drafting, the tiebreaker is if they play on Thanksgiving. I haven’t researched if it results in a correct decision or not, but I continue to do it.

As an aside – I don’t like the longstanding tradition of Dallas and Detroit getting to host Thanksgiving games every year. I think they should wait until Week 4 to decide the games. I want to see good teams playing and I want to see games played in November weather, where all three games this year are in domes.

Okay, back to fantasy football…

Carolina hosts Washington this week. I correctly predicted DJ Moore would score last week and I think he will again this week. Christian McCaffrey will be a top-5 back again. The Redskins haven’t been able to stop tight ends all year, so Greg Olsen is a decent option. The Carolina defense going against rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins should be able to generate a few turnovers.

Today, I expect a lot of points from the Saints in Atlanta. Last time out, the Falcons defense played its best game of the season and did a number on Brees and New Orleans. It will be a different outcome this time around. Brees and Thomas will go off (love them as a daily fantasy pairing), and I like New Orleans’ defense to have success against Atlanta. Jared Cook may find the end zone as well. I know Alvin Kamara is the main back to own for the Saints, but Latavius Murray will get a touchdown.

Keep an eye on the injury report, because Julio Jones is listed as questionable. I think he will play, but make sure you check his status before the game.

Bo Scarborough is an intriguing option for Detroit. He has bounced around quite a bit, but he is in line to get plenty of touches today in what could be a close, low-scoring affair against the Bears. When the Lions get close to the goal line, it will be Scarborough getting the touches. David Blough is getting the start under center for the Lions, so don’t expect much out of Marvin Jones and Kenny Golloday.

Kirk Cousins should have a good game against Seattle, but even better if he gets Adam Thielen back. Thielen is listed as questionable this week. He’s been a disappointment because of injury (he also hasn’t done much when healthy), but if he plays he will get a lot of looks from Cousins.

Speaking of Cousins, he’s been on fire lately. He’ll throw for 300+ and a couple of scores against the Seahawks.