Panthers GM Dan Morgan 'excited' about future of franchise with Dave Canales
Over the offseason, the Carolina Panthers tried to move on from the failed tenures of several people. This included head coach Frank Reich, who didn't make it to the end of the year, and GM Scott Fitterer.
In their place, the team brought in GM Dan Morgan, a former player who also spent time as the assistant GM, and head coach Dave Canales. It has been another trying year in the Carolinas, but the new GM is pleased with Canales' work and excited about what's to come as they continue in their partnership.
Dan Morgan praises Dave Canales in first year
New coaches haven't had it easy in Carolina of late. Frank Reich was canned after 11 miserable games, and Dave Canales has had a lot of challenges in year one. Despite that, GM Dan Morgan says, "We're growing together every single day... Not just excited about Coach Canales, but excited about the future of our franchise."
Canales has not had it easy so far. He was saddled with a roster lacking talent, an offense in shambles, and no first-round draft pick. He also had to decide whether or not to bench Bryce Young, the very player he was hired to save.
For what it's worth, that decision was met with blowback from many. It has, so far, proven to be the right choice. Andy Dalton won them a game, and the returned Young looks like a totally different (and better) player now. They may be 2-7, but Canales might be the man to turn things around. Morgan certainly thinks he is.
