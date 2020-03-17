For the entire off-season, there have been many suggestions that quarterback Cam Newton would not return. Whenever talks of the rebuild emerged from the Panthers' front office, Cam would not be included in them. With the quarterback position being one of the most important pieces of a rebuild, this should have been the biggest clue to the inevitable news that occurred this morning.

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney addressed the decision to move on from Newton with the following statement:

Since Hurney was the general manager who drafted Newton back in 2011, this decision must have hurt both parties on a personal level. While this is a day that may not be what either individual wanted to face, the decision to trade Newton is what is seemingly best for the team. Part of being a general manager in this league is being able to make the difficult decisions that are necessary for the future of the franchise, which is the exactly what Hurney stated through his recent comments.

Newton's health was seemingly the greatest concern for the Panthers' front office. After all, the 30-year-old quarterback has not completed a fully healthy season since 2017. With surgeries on his shoulder following the 2018 season and his foot during the 2019 season, it seemingly makes sense for the Panthers to move on. Newton's impact as one of the greatest players to ever rock the black and blue is clearly appreciated, but it is time for both him and the team to experience a brand new chapter.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jason Hewitt at @jasonhewitt50