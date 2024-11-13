What Panthers great Steve Smith said about the Chuba Hubbard extension
Steve Smith knows about spending a lot of time in Charlotte with the Carolina Panthers. After last week's extension, Chuba Hubbard will learn what that's like, too. The former Panthers wideout and Ring of Honor member has transitioned into a bit of an analyst role in his retirement, and he analyzed the Hubbard deal.
Whatever the future holds, the Panthers got an immediate return on their investment. In his first game since signing, Hubbard ran for a career-high 153 yards and a touchdown in an overtime win over the New York Giants.
Steve Smith praises Chuba Hubbard extension
Steve Smith was in Munich to watch the Panthers, led by Chuba Hubbard, take on the New York Giants. He got a front-row seat to what Hubbard was able to do in the first game since he signed the four-year, $33.2 million contract. He liked what he saw.
Smith believes this was a smart deal for the Panthers. The wideout said on WFNZ that a player like Hubbard sets the tone and helps build the culture the Panthers are trying to cultivate now. Using Sunday's game as evidence, Smith also acknowledged that Hubbard continuously gets better and has since he was a fourth-round pick in 2021.
