OFFICIAL: Panthers Hire New Offensive Line Coach

Monday afternoon the Carolina Panthers announced the hiring of James Campen as offensive line coach.

Campen was a long time assistant with the Green Bay Packers, serving 15 years with the organization in several different roles, mainly as the offensive line coach. However, he has spent each of the last three seasons with different teams - the Browns, Chargers, and Texans. More importantly, he spent eight seasons on the same staff as Ben McAdoo in Green Bay, who is now the Panthers offensive coordinator.

Campen's resume:

2004-05: Assistant offensive line coach/quality control, Green Bay Packers

2006: Assistant offensive line coach, Green Bay Packers

2007-17: Offensive line coach, Green Bay Packers

2018: Offensive line coach/run game coordinator, Green Bay Packers

2019: Associate head coach/offensive line coach, Cleveland Browns

2020: Offensive line coach, Los Angeles Chargers

2021: Offensive line coach, Houston Texans

