Panthers Host "All-Access Live" Practice

Since the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented fans from interacting with the Panthers as much as they would like, the team will be hosting a live practice at 7:00 EST today. The televised broadcast will feature interviews with current players, coaches, and Panthers legends. The legends will tune in virtually since it would be considered unsafe for them to physically be at the practice. This will take place at Bank of America Stadium. The practice will be live on ABC, FOX, CBS, and NBC. The television channel it is on will depend on what city you are closest to.

For those who live near Charleston and the Triad (Greensboro/Winston-Salem/High Point), the practice will be available on CBS.

Those who live near Charlotte will be able to watch it on ABC.

People who live in or near Greenville (NC and SC), New Bern, Spartanburg, Raleigh, Durham, and Fayetteville can watch the practice on NBC.

The practice will be available on FOX in Columbia, Florence/Myrtle Beach, Roanoke/Lynchberg (VA), and Wilmington.

It should be available online as well, but the listings are not fully updated yet.

There won't be a preseason for fans to enjoy this season, so this practice should ease the pain in knowing that football has been delayed. Luckily, the Panthers are performing this kind gesture to show their appreciation to the fans.

