Panthers Host Free Agent CB Anthony Brown for Workout
The Carolina Panthers are continuing their search for cornerback depth, hosting veteran Anthony Brown for a workout.
Brown, a former sixth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys, brings a wealth of experience to the table, having started 69 of his 94 appearances over seven seasons in Dallas. Infamously, Brown became the first player since 2000 to commit four pass interference penalties in a game on Thanksgiving Day in 2021 in a Cowboys loss to the then Oakland Raiders.
The veteran cornerback has amassed 324 tackles, 59 pass deflections, four sacks, five forced fumbles, and nine interceptions over nine seasons.
Brown's 2022 season, his last in Dallas ,was cut short by a torn Achilles tendon. Brown then had a journeyman year in 2023 that saw him play for the Steelers, 49ers, and Jets. He ultimately appeared in two regular-season games with San Francisco.
If signed, Brown will have a chance to get snaps early on in his Panthers career. Jaycee Horn is the locked in number one cover man, but questions exist behind the fourth-year starter. Dane Jackson, DiCaprio Bootle, Chau Smith-Wade and Troy Hill are some of the names Brown would be competing for a role with upon his signing.
