Panthers in Fantasyland Week 14

Scott Hamilton

It’s playoff time for many leagues, so that’s good news for Christian McCaffery owners. 

He didn’t have a great game last week, but he has – what I believe – is a favorable matchup at Atlanta. The Falcons were fantastic recently against the Saints  like, better than they should have been. Regardless, McCaffrey will get the touches necessary to warrant him being the top RB/WR/TE flex player in the league this week.

I think DJ Moore is a top-six wide receiver this week. If you drafted him this year, you have been pleased. Dude has outperformed his draft spot. Curtis Samuel is more of a risk play.

Greg Olsen is questionable, and is at the bottom tier of TE1 starts. I don’t love him as a play this week, so do yourself a favor and have a backup plan.

I am not in love with Joey Slye, but if you have him you are playing him. Same with Carolina defense/special teams.

On the other side, I do like Matt Ryan to produce solid numbers against the Panthers. I think he does better than guys like Dak Prescott and Kirk Cousins.

Speaking of Cousins, his RB Dalvin Cook, looks like a go for this week. I like him to get 20-plus touches and find the end zone. Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler are both must-starts against Jacksonville.

If you want a sleeper WR, look at DK Metcalf for Seattle. Want a DEEP DEEP sleeper? N’Keal Harry for New England. The Kansas City Chiefs know the playbook on stopping the Patriots – take away the run. Tom Brady is going to have to throw the ball, and Harry is his best option deep.

