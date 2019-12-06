Panthers in Fantasyland Week 14

It’s playoff time for many leagues, so that’s good news for Christian McCaffery owners.

He didn’t have a great game last week, but he has – what I believe – is a favorable matchup at Atlanta. The Falcons were fantastic recently against the Saints – like, better than they should have been. Regardless, McCaffrey will get the touches necessary to warrant him being the top RB/WR/TE flex player in the league this week.

I think DJ Moore is a top-six wide receiver this week. If you drafted him this year, you have been pleased. Dude has outperformed his draft spot. Curtis Samuel is more of a risk play.

Greg Olsen is questionable, and is at the bottom tier of TE1 starts. I don’t love him as a play this week, so do yourself a favor and have a backup plan.

I am not in love with Joey Slye, but if you have him you are playing him. Same with Carolina defense/special teams.

On the other side, I do like Matt Ryan to produce solid numbers against the Panthers. I think he does better than guys like Dak Prescott and Kirk Cousins.

Speaking of Cousins, his RB Dalvin Cook, looks like a go for this week. I like him to get 20-plus touches and find the end zone. Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler are both must-starts against Jacksonville.

If you want a sleeper WR, look at DK Metcalf for Seattle. Want a DEEP DEEP sleeper? N’Keal Harry for New England. The Kansas City Chiefs know the playbook on stopping the Patriots – take away the run. Tom Brady is going to have to throw the ball, and Harry is his best option deep.